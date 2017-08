16:19 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Netanyahu against Al-Jazeera, GPO hosts Al-Jazeera head Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered two weeks ago the closure of the Al-Jazeera offices in Jerusalem, However the Government Press Office which is subordinate to the Prime Ministers' office has initiated a conference discussing freedom of speech which will include the director of the Al-Jazeera editorial board in Israel, Dr. Walid El-Omri. ► ◄ Last Briefs