US envoy Jason Greenblatt visits Gilboa checkpoint

The Coordinator of Activities in Judea and Samaria, General Yoav Mordechai, visited the Gilboa checkpoint together with US special envoy Jason Greenblatt.

During the visit, the coordinator described the security and economic situation in Northern Samaria and stressed that "the security situation and civil and security coordination are the keys to cooperation between Israel and the PA. Israel is promoting initiatives and projects to encourage economic development and to strengthen stability in the region."