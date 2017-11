Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan referred Tuesday to the BDS movement and the ongoing boycotts against Israel.

Erdan said that BDS is "anti-Semitic" and added that BDS supporters include Hamas and numerous anti-Semitic organizations.

Erdan bemoaned the fact that the Supreme Court had diminished the force of the anti-boycott laws and they could not be implemented properly. He added that a group of international lawyers would soon initiate a legal effort to "defend the state of Israel."