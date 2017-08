During the past week police at the Lev Habira station in central Jerusalem organized a renovation of a haredi kindergarten which was in disrepair and is used by poor families in the area.

Police changed the tiling, painted the wall, fixed doors and gave the kindergarten a new ambience as well as fixing safety issues. After the renovation, which took 5 days, the children and staff entered the kindergarten and were very excited by the new and friendly design in the kindergarten.