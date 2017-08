15:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Health Ministry: No need to boil water in Elad The Health Ministry has announced that there is no need to boil water in the city of Elad after tests revealed that water quality is satisfactory.

