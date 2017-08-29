As of Sunday,September 3rd, it will be possible to register driving licenses and car licenses at 700 post offices around Israel, and not just at the Transport Ministry's offices of registration.
15:20
Reported
News BriefsElul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17
Car licenses,driving licenses available at post offices
