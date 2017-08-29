Kosher food shortage in Houston

Chabad is appealing to the public to support its Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund as a way to get kosher food to flood-ravaged Houston. Houston has always had a limited amount of kosher food, with trucks arriving in the city each week carrying it from hundreds of miles away. A handful of chain supermarkets carry kosher meat, poultry and milk to supply Houston’s Jewish community, but Hurricane Harvey has shuttered or flooded the four main ones—and supplies are now beginning to run low.

Chabad-Lubavitch of Texas Regional Headquarters is trucking in kosher supplies from Dallas, Miami, and New York, hoping to have a kosher food pantry available to the Jewish community by week's end. "It’s a matter of days until we have no milk and other basics,” says Rabbi Yossi Zaklikofsky of Chabad of Bellaire. “If we don’t get food down here this will become a big problem fast."