14:22 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Israeli-Indian missile presented to Indian navy The first missile to be manufactured in India with local and Israeli components was delivered this week to Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley for use by the Indian navy as part of Israel Aerospace Industry's Barak 8 air-defense system.