13:57
Reported
News BriefsElul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17
Weekend carjacker caught - vehicle recovered
A remand hearing is scheduled today for an Arab from eastern Jerusalem who was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of attacking a woman in a downton parking lot, taking her car and fleeing over the weekend.
