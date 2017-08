Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Haim Katz is promoting reform in the medical committees of the Bituach Leumi National Insurance Institute to shorten the processing time and improve control over the quality of the responses.

As part of the reform, seven medical committee centers will be set up throughout the country. In addition, the degree of an applicant's disability will be determined within two months from the date of submission of the claim, instead of the current average of six months.