13:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 French president to visit next spring French President Emmanuel Macron said, today, that he will visit Israel next spring In addition, he will also reach Lebanon, the Palestinian Authority and Jordan, in order to help advance the peace process.