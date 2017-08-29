French President Emmanuel Macron said, today, that he will visit Israel next spring
In addition, he will also reach Lebanon, the Palestinian Authority and Jordan, in order to help advance the peace process.
News BriefsElul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17
French president to visit next spring
