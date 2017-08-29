Coalition Chairman: PM won't be indicted

Coalition Chairman David Bitan said, Tuesday morning, that no indictment will be filed against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as a result of a police investigation on gifts Netanyahu received from businessmen.

Speaking at an Israel Bar Association conference session dealing with the legal difference between bribes and a legitimate gift for a public figure, the Likud Member of Knesset explained, "The State Prosecutor's Office admits that there are problems in this case and in the end there will be no indictment against the prime minister." Other panelists disagreed, some saying public servants should not receive gifts at all.