11:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Watch: For the first time in two years: MKs on the Temple Mount Read more Leftist activists protest as Members of Knesset Yehuda Glick and Shuli Mualem ascend the Temple Mount as a two-year ban is lifted - for just one day. ► ◄ Last Briefs