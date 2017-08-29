Moalem-Refaeli: Unrestricted Temple Mount MK access

Member of Knesset Shuli Moalem-Refaeli (Jewish Home) has called for MKs and ministers to be allowed to go to the Temple Mount without restrictions on a regular basis.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva after her Tuesday-morning ascent under a pilot program, she said, "After two years in which we were not allowed to go to the Temple Mount, it was a very uplifting and moving experience, especially considering the fact that we are in the month of Elul, a month of connection to ourselves and to our G-d." The co-chair of the Knesset Lobby for Strengthening the Jewish Connection to the Temple Mount added, "I very much hope that the Knesset members will not have to wait two years, two months or two weeks for the next pilgrimage to the holiest place for the Jewish people,"

Noting "a very positive change in the conduct of the police on the Mount", she thanked Public Safety Minister Gilad Erdan and high-ranking police officials, and call on all of them to go up to the mountain in a state of ritual purity, to view "the combination of holiness and sovereignty".