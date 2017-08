11:16 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Israeli relief team on its way to hurricane region iAID, an International aid organization based in Israel which focuses on bringing innovation and technology from the startup nation, has been requested by its both government and non government American officials to join in the efforts to help communities affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.



A team of 9-10 Israeli relief professionals will join efforts of the National Guard and non-governmental American aid groups to help families affected by the hurricane to be able to restore their lives.