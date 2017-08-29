26 PA illegals employed in Harish

Border Police have arrested 26 residents of the Palestinian Authority, who were employed at a construction site in the northern city of Harish even though they did not have permits to be outside the PA. Eleven of them were returned to the PA while 15 who had been caught crossing the 1949 Armistice Line before were detained for further investigation.

Two residents of Arraba and Ar'ara were arrested for further investigation on suspicion of employing the illegals and will soon be indicted. In general, Arabs who enter Israel unlawfully generally do so in order to earn a living, but criminals and even terrorists who want to carry out attacks enter via illegal entry routes.