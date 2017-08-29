10:34 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 MK Tibi: We will enter Al-Aqsa whenever we want Member of Knesset Ahmad Tibi (Joint List of predominantly Arab parties) made it clear on Tuesday that MKs from his faction will not make it to the Temple Mount on Tuesday as part of the pilot program approved by the police. Tibi said, "The Knesset members from the joint list will not come today to the Al-Aqsa Mosque as part of the provocation and conditions of [Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu and the Israel Police. The Arab MKs will enter whenever they want, and not when Netanyahu wants. So it was in the past and will be in the future." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs