Traffic on Highway 65 at the Pardes Hanna-Karkur Junction has been blocked in all directions following the treatment of a suspicious object by a sapper.
Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.
|
10:11
Reported
News BriefsElul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17
Pardes Hanna-Karkur Junction blocked
Traffic on Highway 65 at the Pardes Hanna-Karkur Junction has been blocked in all directions following the treatment of a suspicious object by a sapper.
Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.
Last Briefs