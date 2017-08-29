Gabbay: I hope to continue partnership with Tzipi Livni

Chairman Avi Gabbay of the Labor Party said this morning that he hopes to continue his partnership with Tzipi Livni, but did not promise to take care of other members of her Hatenua' (The Movement) party.

Interviewed by public radio, Gabbay said, "It's possible that out of the four reserved spots I'm demanding, one of them will be for her." Regarding the storm surrounding the reserved spots, he said, "If I have responsibility, there should also be authority," and that that opposition was to be expected.