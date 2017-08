Following his visit to Jerusalem's Temple Mount on Tuesday, Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick said, "I prayed for my wife, my family, Israeli society, Knesset members and ministers, and the prime minister - may he continue to lead the people of Israel - and I prayed for world peace."

The Temple Mount activist said, "I believe, after a conversation I had with the prime minister, that there is a desire to continue the pilot for MKs to ascend the Mount."