Haifa Chemicals workers protest layoffs

Employees of Haifa Chemicals in the north are demonstrating against the expected layoffs of 400 local workers due to the closure of Haifa Bay's ammonia tank for environmental and safety reasons, according to Channel 10 Television.

The demonstration is taking place at the city's Distric Labor Court, where a special hearing is being held on the employees' request to cancel the layoffs.

The workers have been summoned for pre-dismissal hearings. Ministers and deputy ministers appear to be close to a solution.