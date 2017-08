08:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 PA media confirm: Abbas to continue terror salaries Read more Mahmoud Abbas told United States envoy Jared Kushner last week that he would rather lose his position as Palestinian Authority Chairman than halt payments to jailed terrorists and the families of dead or imprisoned terrorists. ► ◄ Last Briefs