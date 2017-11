Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick (Likud) has gone up to the Temple Mount as part of a pilot program by police following a ban on the presence of Knesset members on the holy site. An activist for a Jewish presence on the mount, it has been 450 days since Glick's last visit.

Chairwoman Shuli Moalem-Refaeli of the Jewish Home Knesset faction is scheduled to ascend later in the day.