08:21 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Israel to Al-Jazeera: Why was proven blood libel aired? Israel has asked Qatar's Al-Jazeera network why it broadcast a proven blood libel against the modern Jewish state from 2013 last Wednesday, according to Yediot Ahronot. The broadcast came against the backdrop of Israeli effort's to close Al-Jazeera's office in Israel and revoke the media credentials of an Al-Jazeera reporter for incitement.