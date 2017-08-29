An Israel Defense Forces unit involved in a stakeout in the Balata refugee camp in the Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Shechem identified an armed suspect and responded with gunfire.
An claim of two wounded Arabs is under investigation.
News BriefsElul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17
IDF fires at suspect in Balata
