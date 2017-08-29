WJC thanks UN chief for fight against anti-Semitism

Secretary General Antonio Guterres of the United Nations met privately in Jerusalem on Monday with representatives of the World Jewish Congress and the Israel Council on Foreign Relations, which operates under its auspices, on matters including the Middle East peace process and Israel’s role at the UN and within the wider Arab world.

Welcoming Guterres, WJC CEO Robert Singer said, “On behalf of WJC President Ronald S. Lauder, I would like to stress that your principled public stance against anti-Semitism is admired by Jews around the world,” adding, "The struggle against anti-Semitism has always been at the core of the work of World Jewish Congress and we are grateful to have you as our determined ally in this fight."

Following the meeting, ICFR President Dan Meridor described the talks between Guterres and the delegation as “positive and constructive dialogue,” adding, “We have found the UN secretary general to be fair-minded."