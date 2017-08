07:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Police arrest 22 pedophilia suspects Police arrested 22 men Monday night on suspicion of pedophilia. In addition, their personal computers, cell phones and other evidence was confiscated. The arrests were carried out after three months of covert investigation and after evidence was collected against 31 suspects. Additional arrests are expected. ► ◄ Last Briefs