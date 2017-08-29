06:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Security Council to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch The United Nations Security Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss the latest North Korea missile launch. The ballistic missile fired by North Korea early Tuesday (local time) passed over Japan. ► ◄ Last Briefs