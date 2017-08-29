05:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Head of Military Intelligence warns UN chief about Iran Major General Herzi Halevi, the head of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate, on Monday met with visiting UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Halevi briefed the Secretary-General on the intelligence situation in various sectors, and explained, among other things, Iran's entrenchment in Syria and Hezbollah's power buildup in Lebanon. The head of Military Intelligence emphasized that Iran's desire to produce precision weapons for Hezbollah on Lebanese soil and in the Syrian military industry is a serious development to which Israel cannot remain indifferent. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs