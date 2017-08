Minister Uri Ariel on Monday evening visited Amichai, the new town which is meant for the former residents of Amona. His visit came in the wake of the prolonged interruption of construction work in the area, in contrast to the commitments given to the Amona expellees.

Construction was halted last month, with representatives from Amona saying that "the construction work for Amichai was completely halted due to bureaucratic complications and budgetary constraints."