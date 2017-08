A Dutch Justice Ministry employee who was suspended and threatened with termination for saying that Zionists invented the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group can sue for damages, a judge has ruled.

Yasmina Haifi, a former senior cybersecurity specialist, was “too harshly punished” for making a statement that is protected by freedom of speech, according to the ruling last week by a magistrate in The Hague, which was reported by JTA.