03:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17

Pentagon: North Korean missile test did not threaten North America

The Pentagon confirmed on Monday night that North Korea had fired a missile over Japan. It added in a statement that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch did not pose a threat to North America.