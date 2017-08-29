The Pentagon confirmed on Monday night that North Korea had fired a missile over Japan.
News BriefsElul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17
Pentagon: North Korean missile test did not threaten North America
The Pentagon confirmed on Monday night that North Korea had fired a missile over Japan.
It added in a statement that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch did not pose a threat to North America.
