MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) explained on Monday why he does not intend to take advantage of the police pilot program and go up to the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning.

The police will use the one-day visit to test whether the blanket ban on MKs visiting the holy site can be safely removed. The ban was initially planned to be lifted for a week, but the test period was shortened to one day at the demand of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.