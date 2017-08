The United Nations is not an anti-Semitic organization and is not interested in the destruction of the State of Israel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is visiting Israel, told Channel 2 News on Monday.

He also said that it is “very clear” to him that “Jerusalem is a holy place of three religions and it needs to be respected like that” when asked by the interviewer, Arad Nir, about UNESCO’s recent resolutions denying the Jewish connection to Jerusalem.