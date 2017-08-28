23:43
  Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17

Akunis: Continue to pass laws until the illegal infiltrators aren't here

Minister Ofir Akunis responded on Monday evening to the Supreme Court’s decision regarding illegal infiltrators.

"The Supreme Court ruling is an unfortunate one. They gave green light to transfer [infiltrators] to a third country, but they placed conditions that can hardly be met, such as the consent of the illegal infiltrator to voluntary deportation. I do not know many who would agree to be removed from this good country - where they are treated so well by the Supreme Court and human rights organizations,” Akunis told Arutz Sheva.

"The only solution to pass a law, and then another law and then another, until the illegal infiltrators will simply not be here anymore," he added.

