23:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Seriously wounded in Umm El-Fahm shooting Police are investigating a shooting in the nothern Israeli Arab city of Umm El-Fahm. A person was seriously wounded and taken to hospital.