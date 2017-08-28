22:24 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Nasrallah: Netanyahu is crying over IS in Syria Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has delivered a speech in which he declared the terror organization's victory in the war against Islamic State terrorists on the Syrian border, saying: "IS was supposed to destroy our region, our army and our institutions, and give it to the United States and Israel. Therefore the ones who are crying over IS in Lebanon and Iraq are [Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials."



Yediot Ahronot reports he added: "Israel is a factory of occupation and hegemony. The United States is a hegemonic enterprise and IS is a project of destroying the other." ► ◄ Last Briefs