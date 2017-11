22:06 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Only 2 MKs have signed up to ascend Temple Mount So far only Members of Knesset Yehuda Glick (Likud) and Shuli Moalem-Refaeli have informed the Knesset security officer that they will take advantage of the police pilot program and will go up to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City tomorrow morning. Read more ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 28, 10:06 PM, 8/28/2017