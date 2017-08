21:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 PM in Samaria: Israel communities won't be uprooted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has told a ceremony marking 50 years of Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria that "in the Land of Israel, no communities will be uprooted." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs