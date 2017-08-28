PM in Samaria: Momentum of development and construction

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is participating in an event initiated by the Shomron (Samaria) Regional Council, marking the 50th anniversary of the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria.

Netanyahu said, "My friends, I have to tell you that there is momentum. We have gone through a difficult period which has not been simple, and there is a momentum of development and construction in Judea and Samaria. We are leading this great endeavor together. There is no government that acted more for the sake of settlement than the government I headed."

Read more