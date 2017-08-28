20:46
News Briefs

  Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17

Rabbis Rebuke Rabbis for Dissing Trump

The Coalition for Jewish Values, a public policy institute representing hundreds of Orthodox Rabbis, today rebuked Jewish clergy who publicly announced their refusal to participate in a conference call with President Donald Trump preceding the Jewish High Holy Days.

Rabbis from four liberal Jewish organizations said, last week, that they would not hold the annual call with the president, claiming that his response to racist violence in Charlottesville was "lacking in moral leadership and empathy".

