Report: State witness in submarine case to secret place

Mickey Ganor, who signed an agreement with the state as part of an investigation into alleged improprieties in Israel's purchase of German submarines has been transferred by the police to a hiding place, out of concern about Ganor's safety, according to Channel 2 Television.

The police refused to comment on the matter, saying that they "do not comment on security matters." The assessment is that Ganor will complete the first stage of his testimony within a week to ten days. There is a gag order on the case.