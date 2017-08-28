Erdoğan: PA state on 67 lines 'crucial' for stability

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday, "Establishing an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem along the lines of 1967 is crucial for stability in the region," according to Istanbul's Daily Sabah.

Referring to recent tensions concerning the Temple Mount in Jerusalem while speaking at a joint news conference with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara, Erdoğan also said, "Resolving the issue and establishing peace does not only serve Palestinians but also Israelis. As we witnessed during events, rising tension is no good for either side."