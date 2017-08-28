COGAT to UN head: Hamas is harming the citizens of Gaza

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoav Mordechai, briefed United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday about the attempts of Hamas to exploit every humanitarian aid channel provided by Israel to the residents of the Gaza Strip, with an emphasis on the terror group's constant effort to use the activities of international organizations to harm Israel's security.

In this context, he emphasized that the holding of two missing IDF soldiers, the late Lieutenant Hadar Goldin and the late Sgt. Oron Shaul, along with other Israeli civilians in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization, makes it difficult for Israel to conduct an expansionary civilian policy to help the residents of Gaza. Mordechai noted, "Every month Hamas collects about NIS 100 million from the residents of the Gaza Strip, The Palestinian Authority falls first and foremost on the neck of the residents of the Gaza Strip."