19:30 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Stephen Bannon will speak at ZOA dinner (JTA) — President Morton Klein of the Zionist Organization of America confirmed to The Atlantic on Monday that Stephen Bannon will speak at the Justice Louis D. Brandeis Award Dinner on November 12 at the Grand Hyatt in New York in Bannon's first scheduled public appearance since he was fired from his post as chief strategist for President Donald Trump. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs