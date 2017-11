18:56 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 'Liberman busy briefing against us' Read more Tzur Goldin, the brother of Hadar who was killed in Gaza and whose body is being held by Hamas, criticizes Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's conduct, saying, "The mission is to defeat Hamas, not bereaved families." ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 28, 06:56 PM, 8/28/2017