The Israel Police are asking for the public's help in locating 34-year-old Miri Ben Haim, who was last seen on August 15th in the Bethlehem Road area of Jerusalem.

She is described as 1.66meters/5 feet 6 inches tall and thin with long black curly hair. When last seen, she was wearing a pink dress and a pink backpack. She may be in the Tel Aviv, Tiberias, or Eilat area. Anyone with information is requested to report to the police 100 switchboard or the Moriah station at 02-568-3200.