Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Monday in response to a High Court ruling on illegal infiltrators that a new law would be passed on the subject. According to her, the future law will allow the removal of infiltrators without their consent.
18:34
Reported
Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17
Shaked: New law will allow forced infiltrator removal
