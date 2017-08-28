18:34
  Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17

Shaked: New law will allow forced infiltrator removal

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Monday in response to a High Court ruling on illegal infiltrators that a new law would be passed on the subject. According to her, the future law will allow the removal of infiltrators without their consent.

