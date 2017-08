17:40 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Elul 6, 5777 , 28/08/17 Abbas and Erdoğan discuss reconciliation with Hamas Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas met on Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara. The two discussed attempts to involve the Turks in negotiations for reconciliation between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas. The United States wants moderate Arab states, not Turkey, to mediate between the factions. ► ◄ Last Briefs