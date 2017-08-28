MK Shuli Moalem will go to the Temple Mount tomorrow

Chairwoman Shuli Moalem-Refaeli of the Jewish Home Knesset faction, will go up to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday morning as part of a pilot program to reopen the mountain to Members of Knesset after a recent ban.

Referring to restrictions placed on Knesset members going up under the pilot, MK Moalem-Refaeli said, "I am personally happy about the possibility afforded me to go up to the Temple Mount. Still, it is outrageous that the ascent to the holiest place for Jews is done in such a manner, especially since the Arab leadership is responsible for incitement [to violence]. I look forward to the prime minister accepting the position of the security forces and to lift the restrictions and allow Knesset members to ascend the mountain as in the past."